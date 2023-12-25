Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Boston Omaha comprises about 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.71 million, a P/E ratio of 798.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger bought 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $29,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,131.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $492,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

