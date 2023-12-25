Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $269.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

