Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 85 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $329.74 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

