Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 172 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $236.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

