Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 828 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

