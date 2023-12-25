Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 120 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.96 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

