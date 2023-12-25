Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 11.7% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

