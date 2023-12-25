Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE KTB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 75.07%. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

