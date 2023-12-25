Kodiak Gas Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:KGS) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Kodiak Gas Services’ (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 26th. Kodiak Gas Services had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $6,983,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $2,928,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

