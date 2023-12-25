Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.25.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a C$35.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Keyera Stock Performance

KEY opened at C$31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.14.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9352692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

