Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

