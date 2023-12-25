Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,694,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,614,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.