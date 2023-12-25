JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

