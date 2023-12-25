JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stake Decreased by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,529,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

