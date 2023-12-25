JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $301.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $301.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

