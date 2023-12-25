JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $117.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on R. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $118.91.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

