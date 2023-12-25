JOE (JOE) Price Up 12.5% This Week

JOE (JOE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $258.21 million and $17.67 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,567,870 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

