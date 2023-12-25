JMP Securities Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $107.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.79. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $13,276,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 841,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,146,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $13,276,345.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 841,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,146,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

