Jeffrey Trigilio Sells 1,920 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $16,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Trigilio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 398 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $3,271.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jeffrey Trigilio sold 1,926 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $15,042.06.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $9.45 on Monday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 186.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 402.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

