Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.25 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

