James A. Brock Sells 6,669 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $102.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

