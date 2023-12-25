Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.