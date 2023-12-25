Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
JAGX opened at $0.17 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.