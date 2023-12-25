iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

