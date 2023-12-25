iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.90 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

