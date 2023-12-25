iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $77.52 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

