iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,744.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $302.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

