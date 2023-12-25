iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Paladin Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $302.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

