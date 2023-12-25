iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

