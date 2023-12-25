iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,722 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

