iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

