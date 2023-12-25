iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.2% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

