iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.