iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s Largest Position

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.8% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.