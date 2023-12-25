IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $229.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.23.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

