Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $408.38 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.91.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

