Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.