Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $46.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

