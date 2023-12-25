Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 3.6 %

INSE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.