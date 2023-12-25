Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,404,533.00 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 99,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,404,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,102,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,730,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 335,047 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $8,436,483.46.

On Monday, December 18th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,903,968.20.

On Thursday, December 14th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 43,036 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,036,737.24.

On Monday, December 11th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $24.09 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 160.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on USAC. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

