Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $3,012,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Progyny's revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

