Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $3,012,000.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
