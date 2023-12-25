Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells 14,598 Shares of Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTX opened at $69.44 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

