Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $862,575.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $51.19 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.