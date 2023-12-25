Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $1,389,600.00 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Icosavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ICVX. William Blair downgraded Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

