Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $1,389,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVXGet Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Icosavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ICVX. William Blair downgraded Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icosavax

About Icosavax

(Get Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.