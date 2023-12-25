Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells $1,389,600.00 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on ICVX. William Blair downgraded Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
