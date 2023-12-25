Insider Selling: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells 11,238 Shares of Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Henry Schein by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

