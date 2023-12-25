Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $2,120,000.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,176,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glaukos Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

