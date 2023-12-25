Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CMO Sells 5,793 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $26,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Nancy Hood sold 2,632 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $11,844.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Nancy Hood sold 8,400 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,800.00.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.0 %

DIBS stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,022,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 305,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

