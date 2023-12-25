Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Purchases $13,980.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Audrey Dunning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

