Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,400.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 20,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00.
Jonathan Bruce Korol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 20,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Jonathan Bruce Korol bought 45,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.