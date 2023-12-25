Insider Buying: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,400.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 20,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$13,400.00.

Jonathan Bruce Korol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 20,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Jonathan Bruce Korol bought 45,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.78. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

