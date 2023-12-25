Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.83.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Price Performance

Inari Medical stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,821,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after buying an additional 406,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.