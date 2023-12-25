Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

PJUL opened at $36.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

